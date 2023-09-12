1. “I thought my success might inspire someone else to try and achieve better health. If I can do it with all my issues, anyone can.” — Alfricka Bennett.

2. “One of the things most people remember about Madison is that she loved to have fun,” said Laura Fedak, president of Live Like Madison. “She loved playing games, and if there was music playing she was dancing. When our team began planning for this event, we knew in order for it to be ‘Madison approved’ it had to have all of those things.”

3. “Laurinburg Kiwanis Club was an integral part of the community and made an impact and impression that will be felt for years. Some of the programs that were supported by the club are being continued in some schools,” Mary Winfree said. “Those schools and students deserve the support of a Kiwanis Club.”

4. “We have some pretty awesome nonprofits … They’re busy working,” said Coy Moody, executive director of United Way of Scotland County. They’re not out there promoting themselves so oftentimes they kind of just get overlooked so it’s an opportunity for people to get to see the challenges that they face as well see what they have to offer.”

5. “As you know, school performance grades can never encompass, nor tell, the whole story of the teaching and learning that happens during a school year,” said Adell Baldwin, who most recently became superintendent in July. “It cannot measure the heart of a teacher, nor does it take into account the challenges that many of our children face.”

6. “Elections officials encourage all eligible individuals to register to vote and cast ballots in this year’s municipal elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Those elected in 2023 will serve in the government closest to you – your city, town, or village governing board. Their decisions about local matters like sidewalks, zoning, water, sewer, and police and fire services directly affect your community”