This Grandparents Day, take some time to recognize the hardworking grandparents who are actively involved in shaping the lives of their grandchildren. Countless grandparents play an important role by being a positive role model and influence in their grandkids’ lives.

A big part of this may involve speaking about drugs, peer pressure and the ongoing dangers of fentanyl. There are excellent resources like the Seniors’ Guide to Fentanyl and local drug education programs in North Carolina.

Becoming informed and knowing this information makes it much easier to speak about the topic. When speaking to your grandchildren, keep things age-appropriate and use language that is easy for a child or teen to understand. There are different ways to discuss the topic depending on their age.

When speaking to teens or young adults, ask open-ended questions like: What do you know about fentanyl? Or What are your thoughts on drug use? Are you concerned about someone offering you drugs?

This can help start a conversation and fill the void with factual information about fentanyl and its risks.

Share personal experiences and examples of peer pressure and how it was managed. While the approaches to peer pressure are much different today because of social media, the practical methods of handling or avoiding it can still be applied.

Teens can often experience significant peer pressure online through their social media platforms. Social media also glorifies drug and alcohol use.

Please encourage them to speak to their parents or caregivers and help them create a trusting environment with the people they live with. Get them to ask questions and voice their opinions, as this becomes the best way to share ideas and gain knowledge.

The opioid epidemic has shown no signs of slowing down and has impacted countless communities in the state. Overdose deaths increased by 22% in 2021 in North Carolina. Over 4,000 people died. Fentanyl was the culprit in numerous deaths.

The powdered form of fentanyl is found in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. It is also made into counterfeit pills that closely resemble prescription pain medication. These pills are sold on social media platforms.

Drug dealers use code words and emojis to advertise products, often targeting young people. Anyone buying illicit drugs online would never know what they are receiving.

Speak to your grandchildren about illegal drugs and fentanyl. The information may help them make informed and responsible decisions and potentially avoid dangerous situations.

Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for more than a decade. Her primary focus is to reach out to the community and spread awareness. She does this to educate others about the dangers of drug use and help them make informed decisions.