Today, we are so thankful to God for the gift of family, to celebrate this gift that God has given to all of us and to worship the God that gave our family to us.

It is good that this is not a funeral where we are saying goodbye to them with tears of sadness today, but we can see them with tears of joy, and they can see us. We can enjoy one another rather than a repass after the grave committal. Isn’t that good? Celebrate rather than grieve.

God had this in mind when He put the family unit together; He knew that it was not good for man to be alone, and that’s why He created woman from the rib from man’s side and joined them in holy matrimony. It is from this union of husband and wife that the first family came into existence.

All of us would agree that the world would be a lonely place without our families. Imagine being in this world with nobody but yourself, unable to interact with anybody. No bloodline, no church, no fellowship. I encourage each of us today to step back and take a look at your family, your spouse. Take a good look at your parents, your siblings, your children, aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and others; don’t take them for granted.

Somebody, as I write, is grieving the loss of a loved one this morning; and as I write this, I just heard about the death of a young man I knew for many years.

Community, take a good look at your family; in fact, I want you all to do something for me right now; if you are sitting with your family; or if you can see them afar off, just look at them right now and say “you are a gift to me and I love you!”

Don’t wait until they are gone! They won’t be able to hear it then and if you have a friend, step back and take a look at them; especially if they are a good one. Recognize that they are God’s gift to you. Look at your friend and say “I appreciate a friend like you!” Don’t tell somebody else, tell them.

You know, we are accustomed to telling other people about how we feel about a loved one or friends, but we don’t tell them. Like, “You know I’ve got a good family, and I love them,” “I’ve got a good friend, good children, a good spouse,” but we don’t tell them! We’ve got to get out of that.

And church family, we are family too.

How often do we miss opportunities to express to one another how much we love and appreciate each other? Sometimes, church, we have to express verbally to each other how we feel. We say, “Oh, they know how I feel about them” but it’s good to hear it sometimes.

I think that this is some of the guilt that families feel at funerals. They never expressed to their loved one just how they feel, and then when we have to say goodbye, the guilt of it spills out at the coffin when we see them for the last time. Family, life is short, and we only have each other one time.

In James 4:14, it says that “Life is but a vapor, which appears for a little while and then it vanishes away.”

We are all here today and gone tomorrow. Don’t waste time holding on to grudges, ill feelings or being mad with your family or friends. Don’t lose what little moments we have with unforgiveness in our hearts. Communicate with your family, talk things out, apologize and let go of pride. Let bygones be bygones, extend the olive branch to them. We only have each other one time. Let’s make this day a day of celebration of family and friends so that when death comes, we won’t have any regrets.

But you know, readers, we need to pray for the family unit. It’s under attack. Satan wants to divide the family, cause chaos in the family, and he wants to re-define the family. I read a prayer the other day that I think all of us need to pray. This is what it said. It said, “Lord, bless my family and children. Give them hearts that follow after you. Amen.’’ That’s a good prayer for Family. Pray, for families have turned away from God to false gods.

May I say here today that we can make an idol, a false god, out of anything. For many, and some Christians too, the cell phone can become an idol. Can’t do without it, like an addiction. They have to have it, they can’t have a decent meal together with family and friends without strolling up and down on it. Everybody sitting at the table, and nobody is communicating.

To others, Facebook has become an idol. It’s the first thing they do when they wake up and the last thing they do when they go to bed. Friends, let’s put God back in the family. Make God the center of the family and see if God won’t turn things around.

Family, the problem in our country today is not the government. The problem in our community today is not the community or the schools. The problem in our country today is not the guns. The problem in our families today is the family. No communication, no dialogue, no Bible reading, no prayer together with family, no God! Community, let’s appreciate the gift of family.