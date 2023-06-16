1. “We want Relay to grow. To do that, we need more teams, more committee members. Join us at our next meeting on June 20th. Volunteers, team captains, or anyone who just wants to learn more; are all welcome.” — said Relay for Life Co-Chairman Stewart Thomas.

2. “With this new law, American Indian students will be able to have the honor of wearing a feather at the very important life event that is high school graduation. This law now brings clarity to all school boards across the state that they can no longer deny American Indian students the ability to wear a bird feather at graduations.” — NC Rep. Jarrod Lowery comments on the passing of House Bill 166.

3. “Look around, tell whoever is here with you today; thank you. Tell them you appreciate them for everything … “Don’t look to the world to find problems; find solutions. Be persistent and always bring your A-game.” — Interim Superintendent of Scotland County Schools Robert Logan said during the Scotland High School graudation.

4. “By installing the newest Hyperbaric Chamber technology in our Wound Center, we are continuing to create better care for our patients by offering the latest and greatest here at Scotland Memorial Hospital. There are no chamber like these within seventy-five miles of Laurinburg,” — Nelson Harte, Scotland Wound Healing Center Program Director.

5. “The GOP Senate budget has thousands of dollars going to millionaires to keep their kids in private academies while veteran public school teachers get a $250 raise over 2 years. Let your legislators know you support strong teacher raises, not private school vouchers.” — Gov. Roy Cooper via Twitter.

6. “These rebuild projects are just something that is very special to my soul. I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years now and there’s something very special that you’re doing here … what I’m really excited about is what this process will be for you and your community.” — Play byDesign Project Manager Lisa DeShano speaks about the Dragon Park rebuild.