Today is high school graduation day for a lot of our students. We congratulate and celebrate all students. Today, community and graduates, when it comes to strength, we do well to realize that we can make it when we rely on God’s strength and not our own strength.

The world teaches us to rely on our own strength when we face problems; that we can make it on our own. And we bring that thinking over into our Christian faith. Not good!

That’s why there are so many crashes. Biblical wisdom teaches us that God’s grace and power give us strength in the most trying circumstances. The reason many are discouraged and depressed and many have run into a wall is because they have exhausted their own strength trying to do it on their own; and when their strength is gone, they don’t have anything left.

Community in the physical, we all have reached a place at some time or another when we too have exhausted our physical strength; it could have been a time when we had worked long hours on the job; exhausted, all we did was crash. It could have been a time when we jogged or exercised for a long period of time, and we gave out physically. We see this with those that run marathons and can barely make it across the finishing line; it could have been a time when we physically tackled something until it sapped our strength; all of us have been there when we exhausted all of our strength in the physical.

But then we can be exhausted in other ways; we can be exhausted emotionally, mentally and spiritually; emotionally when we battle something negative on a regular basis; it wears on our mind and our spirits and we’re just tired of it; can’t sleep at night; daydreaming and pre-occupied during the day; our attention span is all but gone; it drains our strength; some folk are on medication; others are seeing therapists and counselors; they tried to handle things in their own strength, it wore them down; and then mentally when there’s a battle in the mind; when our minds are pulled into two different directions at the same time; it’s when we just need a mind break! Anybody ever needed a mind break? It’s when stress, worry, anxiety, and the fact that we cannot even think straight; sometimes that’s the worst; and friends, when you are sick in your mind you are sick! “Lord, cover our minds!” “Cover these graduates’ minds! Keep them focused; let them take with them what their parents taught them.”

Satan seeks to attack us; to drain our strength; he wants us to try and do things on our own apart from God.

You got this and every time we do that, we find ourselves overwhelmed; until we reach out to God; on this Saturday in June I want to tell somebody and the graduates don’t try to do it all yourself! Don’t wear yourself out until you pull your hair out; and I know God gave us a mind to think for ourselves. We are not to lay around and expect God to do everything for us; He doesn’t want us to be lazy; for God can’t use lazy Christians; and students who are lazy don’t achieve. God does expect us to do what we can for ourselves, but don’t take the world’s mentality; there are some things beyond our control; when we are weak let us see it as an opportunity for God to reveal his power to us; for it is when we are weak that God reveals Himself to us. Our strength is in God.