PEMBROKE — Sandy Jacobs, director of Community and Civic Engagement (CCE) at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is being recognized nationally as the 2023 Spirit of Democracy Award recipient for his commitment to improving the community through community service and service learning.

The award is presented annually by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ (AASCU’s) American Democracy Project (ADP) to recognize the exemplary leadership from staff in advancing the civic learning of undergraduates.

Jacobs was presented the award at the Civic Learning and Democratic Engagement annual meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 31.

“Being nominated for this honor was truly humbling and winning the award has filled me with great excitement,” Jacobs said. “It feels great, but it’s also humbling because sometimes it takes years to see the change and impact of our work in our office.”

Jacobs’ work advances students’ intellectual and professional growth through academic programming and community-centered, needs-based projects—including supporting probationary students and creating strong community partnerships.

Scott Hicks, director of the Teaching and Learning Center, said Jacobs brings UNCP’s mission to serve our local communities to life.

“As a leader, he bridges Academic Affairs and Student Affairs to integrate meaningful community service with curricular instruction and extracurricular service to enrich learning, teach civic responsibility, and strengthen communities,” said Dr. Hicks, who nominated Jacobs for the award.

“Thanks to Mr. Jacobs, UNCP students learn about and take steps to support and advocate for our communities and their needs of educational enrichment, the inclusion of marginalized populations, economic investment, physical health and mental wellness,” he said.

UNCP students completed an average of 30,000 community service hours over the last four academic years. During this time, approximately 25% of students participated in service-learning courses. Before the pandemic, UNCP offered 120 service-learning courses annually for three years.

Jacobs commended his CCE team for being engaged and visible on campus and in the local community, shedding light on its work and why partnerships are essential.

“We have wonderful faculty and staff who see value in the community and want to be connected and a community that can be trusted with our students — many who are not from the area,” emphasized Jacobs. “Our faculty members undoubtedly embody the essence of true educators, yet we equally value our community partners as our co-educators.”

“This recognition is something I will treasure for a lifetime. I appreciate the award, but this resulted from a team effort from our office and our students, faculty and staff.”