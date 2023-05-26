Smell that? That’s the smell of chlorine-infused swimming pools, sunscreen and bug spray, fresh-cut grass and charcoal from grills being fired up for the first time this year.

That, my friend, is the smell of summer and what is a more fitting ushering to the summer season than Memorial Day weekend?

While we here at the Exchange love the summer and all it signifies, we also have to acknowledge our nation’s niche if you will by taking more solemn days of observance and commemoration and limiting them to another commercialized Monday holiday.

Maybe we as Americans do this because we are overworked so any day off is a celebration.

No judgment here.

Whatever the reason, let’s pop the proverbial bubble for the time it takes to read this Our View and look at the true meaning of Memorial Day, which is ultimately memorializing the hundreds of thousands of members of the armed forces who have passed whether in the line of duty, to natural causes or to just plain ole tragedies like suicide, homicide and accidents.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated years after the Civil War, the deadliest war in our nation’s history, claiming the lives of about 620,000 soldiers.

According to History.com “On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month. ‘The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,’ he proclaimed.”

Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971 and one we celebrate on the last Monday of May. Since that time, we have come to think of Memorial Day as the sneak peek of summer, although the season doesn’t begin until another month.

While we’re enjoying the warm weather at the beach or our great aunt’s famous potato salad, let’s not forget that the suicide rate among active service men and women and veterans of the Global War on Terror is outpacing American civilians, according to missionrollcall.org. Let’s not forget that suicide among service members is at its highest rate since 1938, according to 2022 data released by the Department of Defense. Let’s also not forget that nearly 20,000 active military members died between the years 2006 to 2021 due to accidents (6,198), suicide (4,930), homicide (619), illness or injuries (3,470), of wounds (891), or numerous other unfortunate circumstances, according to Congressional Research Services.

Who are we to tell you what to do and how to do it on your day off?

Nobody that’s who…

But, we do strongly encourage you to remember those that risked and lost their lives so that you may have the freedom and ability to work and spend at least a day celebrating the fruits of your labor.

Just some food for thought. Happy Memorial Day.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected].