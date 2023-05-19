Scotland County Schools Interim Superintendent Robert Logan, center, holds the 2023 Purple Star Award, bestowed by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to districts that support its military students and their families.

RALEIGH –Scotland County Schools earned Purple Star recognition, joining more than 300 schools across the state to be recognized as a school committed to supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of military-connected children.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the state is one of 43 states across the country to have this recognition.

“While each state sets its own criteria, military families and school communities recognize this award as a valuable asset with the frequent moves and other unique needs of our military-connected population. In fact, it is not uncommon for a family to ask if a school is a Purple Star school when looking for housing near military installations. That is because North Carolina’s designation recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military,” said Angie Mullennix, State Military Liaison and Director of Innovative Practices and Programs.

SCS has 351 students currently enrolled who have a relationship with a service member. SCS Interim Superintendent Robert Logan said the school district is very proud to be recognized as one of the school districts in the state to receive the 2023 Purple Star Award.

“It’s indicative of the school district’s support to the families of deployed men and women. As we all know when our military men and women are deployed, their families stay behind. And those families are under a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, a lot of concern, a lot of worry that a loved one may be in harm’s way. So, for a school district to be recognized by the military and by DPI as being one that takes great care in looking after the students of the deployed men and women, then it is a great honor,” Logan said.

According to militarychild.org, Purple Star Schools help military-connected students transition successfully with measures that include:

· Training a staff member to ease entry into the new academic environment,

· Student-led programs to help create social connections,

· A military family webpage on the school website to inform parents, and

· Relevant professional development opportunities for additional school staff.