Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday someone forced entry into the home through a living room window and stole a black bag with ID documents, financial cards and an Apple iPhone 6s.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons forced entry into their residence through the front door. Nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry into their vehicle through the rear passenger window and stole a PlayStation 5 and seven pairs of Nike shoes.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen $200 cash and a Bluetooth speaker from their vehicle along with stealing catalytic converters from two other vehicles.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Seventh Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen their purse containing financial cards, gift cards and a checkbook at Walmart. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Monday that their window was shot by a BB gun.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Monday that they had accidentally left their child support card at the McDonald’s drive-thru and someone used it without their consent to make online purchases.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Harrison Street on Friday in response to a gunshot victim. A 15-year-old was shot in the upper right thigh. They were treated and released locally.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ronrico Hayes, 37, of Terrace Circle was arrested Friday for driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon. He was released to his family.

LAURINBURG — Larry Pate Jr., 43, of Crestline Road was arrested Friday for violating a domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Clayborne Bruner, 29, of Old Farm Circle was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. He was released to his family.

LAURINBURG — Joseph Campbell, 43, of Hood Drive was arrested Saturday for misuse of 911. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shawn Wright, 29, of Elizabeth Drive was arrested Saturday on a warrant for misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyrek Waters, 22, of Pine Needle Circle was arrested Saturday and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Orleasha McNair, 31, of McKay Street was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. They were given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Juan Rogel, 48, of West Boulevard was arrested Sunday on a warrant for simple assault, injury to personal property and communicating threats along with resisting arrest. He was given a $3,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tiffini Jenks, 35, of Stewartsville Cemetery Road was arrested Sunday for simple assault. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ernez Austin, 20, of Fairmont Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for assault on a female, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. She was given a $500 bond.