LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library has received a grant to help enhance storytime.

According to Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley, the library received funding from the State Library of North Carolina and the Institute of Museum and Library Services to enhance the traditional early childhood storytime.

The funding has allowed the library to purchase various materials to support childhood literacy such as books and toys to create storytime kits.

“These kits improve the flexible options families have to participate in learning with their child while visiting the library,” Maley said. “We’re looking to provide outreach within the community using the new kits to reach daycares and community centers in order to bring storytime to more young children.”

This project is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

For more information or to request a storytime visit, contact Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley at 910-276-0563 ext.5.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange