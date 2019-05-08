Chamber’s Legislative Breakfast to be held Friday

English English

LAURINBURG — Officials will rise and shine with eggs and a side of politics at the Legislative Update Breakfast on Friday, sponsored by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Director Chris English encourages the public to attend to hear local, state and national representatives speak on the changes happening in Raleigh.

“This is a way to inform the public what is going on in Raleigh,” said English. “The speakers will present presentations and answer questions about what bills they are sponsoring, how it is going through the Senate or House, and how those bills will affect Scotland County.”

The main speakers will be State Rep. Garland Pierce, Sen. Tom McInnis and James Estes, who is a regional representative from Sen. Tom Tillis’s office.

“I’d say some of the issues discussed will be about groundwater and disaster relief efforts, transportation,” added English.

The breakfast is also sponsored by Richmond Community College and will be held at the Laurinburg First United Methodist Church.

“We try to have the events spread across the community and we haven’t had an event there in a while (due to) them doing renovations,” said English. “This is a way to show off one of our Chamber members.”

The entry fee is $6 and breakfast is catered by Rick’s Catering. English pointed out that resident attendance is important.

“This is your chance to hear what our representatives are up to,” said English. “It’s also an opportunity to interact face to face on a personal level.”

The Legislative Update Breakfast is May 10 at 7:30 a.m. at the Laurinburg First United Methodist Church, 101 West Church St., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

English https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_ChrisEnglish.jpg English