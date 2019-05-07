Carpenter talks about Habitat’s role in county

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Habitat for Humanity Director Chris Carpenter spoke to the Rotary Club at its weekly luncheon on Tuesday.

Carpenter updated the Rotarians about what the organization is doing in the community. The non-profit has been working in Scotland County for 27 years.

“We‘re not your typical non-profit,” said Carpenter. “We are a multi-layer business, housing counseling, construction company. We also are a mortgage company and a retail store.”

He said SCHFH has built 48 homes in Scotland County and are currently working on the 49th home.

“We build our own homes and work with a retired contractor, but they are our plans that we construct,” said Carpenter. “We give zero rate mortgage so they can pay us back over 25 to 30 years, which is the average (length of a) mortgage.”

He said families who mortgage with the nonprofit organization have monthly payments under $500 with taxes included.

SCHFH plans to hold a celebration for when the 50th house is completed in summer 2020.

He explained that building homes not only helps the homeowner but the county as well.

“Just like you pay your tax bill, they pay theirs. They help fund our local government and what we do,” added Carpenter. “Out of those 48 homes, we have close to $3 million in tax properties that the homeowners pay taxes every year.

Carpenter thought back to last year on how they had to find ways to help after Hurricane Florence knocked many people in the county out of their houses.

“We had started the roof repair ministry and we had planned and budgeted to do a few homes — then the hurricane came,” said Carpenter. “Right after, the question was the need and who would answer, so we had to re-evaluate how we would fit in the process.”

Although Carpenter said SCHFH was not built to immediately help like Red Cross, they soon found their footing — joining up with United Way to give back.

“We partnered with United Way, allowing people to come get free furniture from our ReStore,” said Carpenter. “United Way paid what they thought was fair and we still are accepting those vouchers people get from United Way.”

He says, for now, the SCHFH is focusing on the Bike to Build event coming up on May 18.

They are still in need of volunteers, so for more information call the ReStore at 910-276-3395.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_HAB-006.jpg