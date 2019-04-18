Career Day at SCotland High

Courtesy photo The Laurinburg Exchange was one of nearly 30 area businesses represented Thursday at Scotland High School for a Career Day that gave students an opportunity to explore the different career paths available. During the early hours of the event, The Exchange was represented by Staff Writer Katelin Gandee and Editor W. Curt Vincent, pictured above; the later hours were handled by Sales Rep Amy Johnson, General Manager Althea Simpson, Staff Writer Jael Pembrick and Sports Editor Brandon Tester. Courtesy photo The Laurinburg Exchange was one of nearly 30 area businesses represented Thursday at Scotland High School for a Career Day that gave students an opportunity to explore the different career paths available. During the early hours of the event, The Exchange was represented by Staff Writer Katelin Gandee and Editor W. Curt Vincent, pictured above; the later hours were handled by Sales Rep Amy Johnson, General Manager Althea Simpson, Staff Writer Jael Pembrick and Sports Editor Brandon Tester.

