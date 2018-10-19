LAURINBURG — Voters continued to hit the polls Thursday during One-Stop Early Voting, creating a grand total of more than 1,000 voters over the first two days.

There were 519 people who came out to the polls on the second day of One-Stop — 325 were registered Democrats, 73 were registered Republicans and 121 were unaffiliated. Women also continued to outnumber men, as Thursday saw 296 women, 211 men and 12 unidentified cast ballots.

Out of the 519 voters Thursday, 270 were white, 214 were black, 20 were American Indian, one was multi-racial and 20 were unidentified.

In Scotland County, there are 22,871 registered voters, though those who aren’t registered still have a chance to register and vote at One-Stop.

Those who wish to register must bring some form of identification that shows their name and residential address. Documents that will allow the resident to register include items such as a utility bill, bank statement, property tax statement, vehicle registration, or a North Carolina driver’s license.

Those who are already registered will only have to state their name and address, with no photo ID needed.

One-Stop Early Voting will continue through Saturday, Nov. 3, and will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — with the final day being a Saturday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The County Annex Building is located at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

**

Total numbers

So far there have been 1,078 voters to come to Cronly Street to cast a ballot, with 632 being Democrats, 169 being Republicans and 277 were unaffiliated.

Out of those numbers, 603 have been white, 400 black, 44 American Indian, one Asian, two multi-racial and five unidentified. There were also 598 women who came out to vote, 459 men and 21 unidentified.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_VOTE-2.jpg