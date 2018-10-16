Kiwanis Club set to sell hotcakes

LAURINBURG — A sweet all-you-can-eat Pancake Feast is sure to delight, and it’s going to be brought to you by the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club, which will be raising money for a good cause this weekend.

The tickets are $7 and on the menu is pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, juice and soft drinks.

“We have been doing these (events) since the late 1950s,” said Jimmy Bennett, secretary/treasurer for the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club.

He added that the local club raised around $2,000 last year.

“We put the money raised back into the kids, we give scholarships, (so) we like to make as much as possible,” said Bennett.

The club changed the fundraiser from an annual event to a bi-annual event about five years ago. The by-laws require that 100 percent of money raised goes back to the community. Laurinburg Kiwanis Club gives to youth programs throughout the county, including scholarship programs, the bookshop at Richmond Community College and the Boy and Girls Home at Lake Waccamaw.

The two-day feast will open on Friday, running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and continue on Saturday from 7 to 10 a.m — each day at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

“We welcome everyone in the community to come and support this,” adds Bennett.

The club was founded in 1915 and is a global organization of volunteers who are dedicated to improving the world by one child and one community at a time.

The Laurinburg Kiwanis club meets every second and fourth Thursday at McArthur’s Restaurant.

