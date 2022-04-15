Author talks about the inspiration for her ghostly series

Summoning Up Love is the first in the Heart and Soul series, which is published by romance powerhouse Harlequin.

LAURINBURG —South Carolina romance author Synithia Williams is telling ghost stories.

And not the scary ones that deal with zombies and vampires, but a tale of things that go bump in the night and life changes.

Her upcoming novel, Summoning Up Love, which will be released on April 26 is about Vanessa Steele whose life is turned upside down by a horoscope and a job dismissal.

To find peace, she heads to her grandmother’s beachfront home only to find out that her grandmother has hired Dion Livingston and his brother to investigate paranormal activity in her home. Vanessa, a former reporter, believes her grandmother is being taken advantage of and she’s not going to have it.

Williams said she got the inspiration to write the book while watching Ghost Brothers on TLC. “I thought this is pretty interesting and I said, hey someone should write this romance novel. I think I tweeted it out and then I thought, you know what Synithia, you should write this romance novel.”

So, she did.

“I thought of the idea of three brothers, even though on the TV show they were not brothers, who had a side hustle where they were investigating ghosts and following along during the process.”

William’s books are known for their southern settings that are as much a part of the story as the characters. She said she created the fictional small beach town she visited Georgetown, South Carolina to craft the town where her ghosts and characters would exist.

Williams’s last series was set in a fictional North Carolina town called Jackson Falls. That four-book series was an editor’s pick from Amazon.

Romance novels have more than a message of love and Williams said she wants readers to enjoy the ghost hunting in her book.

“I hope that readers realize and appreciate that if you have to have that a-ha moment, be willing to step out on faith, not just in love but in life in general. I hope they enjoy the family aspect and the small-town feel,” she said.

And yes, Williams does believe in ghosts. She said that when she visits an older church, she often goes to the gravesites and imagines the kind of lives they lived.

“That is the extent of my investigation though,” she laughed. “I’m not going intentionally go into the haunted house by myself.”

