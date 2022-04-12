LAURINBURG —On Wednesday, April 6, Scotland Health joined HonorBridge in hosting a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence as part of National Donate Life Month. This remarkable event honors donors, their families, recipients, and those waiting while promoting the mission to raise awareness of the need for organ, tissue, and eye donors and the importance of registering your donation decision. Honorbridge is a federally designated organ procurement organization serving 77 counties in North Carolina.

The ceremony, which can be viewed in full on Scotland Health’s Facebook page, brought together the families of organ donors, recipients, and Scotland Health staff to remember those whose sacrifices benefited others.

The service took place in front of the flag poles at Scotland Memorial Hospital and began with a brief welcome from Chinna Hale, Senior Director of Inpatient Acute Care Services, and Greg Wood, president, and CEO of Scotland Health. After a special green and blue “Donate Life” flag was raised at 10:08 a.m., there was a 30-second moment of silence.

The time, 10:08, represented one of the primary messages of National Donate Life Month, that one donor can save eight lives. The duration of 30 seconds represents the over 3,000 individuals currently waiting for an organ transplant in North Carolina. The flag will remain flying at Scotland Memorial throughout the rest of the month.

Next, Latoscha Campbell, ICU/PCU Manager, shared some statistical information about organ donations before introducing guest speakers Bliss Taylor and Paul Hill. Taylor’s son, Tyler Jones, made the decision to be an organ donor at a young age. His gift benefited several others including Hill who was the recipient of Jones’ heart.

“We received several letters from people who had received organs and tissue from Tyler, but there was one letter that made me stop in my tracks,” Taylor shared of her first contact from Hill. “I received a phone call (from Hill). We talked for a long time and we decided that we would meet.”

“It was a very emotional meeting, but what I remember the most was him hugging me and I could hear my Tyler’s heart,” Taylor continued. “He has my baby’s heart. I look at him and think that part of Tyler lives on.”

Hill, who had endured cardiomyopathy for 11 years commented on Jones’ generosity. “He saved my life,” Hill said. “He’s a friend I never met, but he’s an angel that one day I want to meet.”

Brandy Baysek, Director of Surgical Services, took the podium and encouraged all guests to raise awareness of the importance of being an organ donor. LaCourtne Lindsey, Patient Experience Coordinator, followed by reading a list of donor names. As those names were called, the families of those individuals received a white rose in recognition of their sacrifice.

Those in attendance were invited to gather for refreshments and fellowship following the ceremony. Register your donation decision on your driver’s license or online at registerme.org/campaign/nc.