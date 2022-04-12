CareSouth Carolina recently performed its first Aduhelm IV infusion at the Hartsville Suite B office, a therapy that could prove to be a game-changer in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Aduhelm is a brand-name prescription medication that’s used to treat Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s FDA-approved for adults with early stages of the disease who have mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia.

Jennifer Lynch, FNP-C, provides family care and IV infusions at CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville Suite B office. She said the medication could be a game-changer in the world of health care.

“There has not been a medication that treats Alzheimer’s Disease at all for the past two decades,” Lynch said. “This is a wonderful breakthrough in medicine that can help treat a person with mild sympoms and even possibly reverse onset Alzheimer’s Disease.”

A person with mild cognitive impairment has trouble with memory, learning, concentrating, or decision making. But they’re still able to function on their own. A person with mild dementia has cognitive impairment that makes it difficult to function on their own. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. It’s a long-term disease that gets worse over time.

The cause of Alzheimer’s disease isn’t fully understood. But certain changes are known to develop in the brains of people with this disease. These changes stop the nerve cells in the brain from working correctly.

One key change is a buildup of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brain. This protein forms deposits called plaques that block communication between the nerve cells in the brain. Aduhelm helps the immune system break down these plaques.

Patients can qualify for Aduhelm IV infusion treatment after performing a Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) with their primary care provider. From there, they can meet with a neurologist

and, if the disease is still in the early stages, they can be referred for an Aduhelm IV treatment. CareSouth Carolina’s primary care providers can perform these MMSEs at their offices.

For more information on this treatment, please talk with your primary care provider.

