LAURINBURG — When Shealeka Wortham got a call from Scotland High School about having an intern at her salon Ego’z, she didn’t have to think about saying yes.

“I knew how it was when I first started out,” she said. “Even when I was younger, I would go to the salons and ask to was hair. And it’s harder when people don’t know you.”

So, Wortham wanted to make sure the SHS student didn’t face the same problems she had as an aspiring hairstylist.

The Scotland County School System works with businesses and industries in the area to provide real-life experiences for students and Wortham is all in.

“In our community, it’s hard for us to get started. We don’t know where to go if someone can come here and get some kind of resource, that’s my goal.”

And it’s not just about doing hair. Wortham said she’s teaching her intern all about the business, from working in the front office, running the salon, washing towels and of course being a stylist.

“She’s getting the whole experience,” she said. “Selling products, answering the phone, she’s doing it all.”

Wortham said she’s open to having more students intern at her shop. “I’d probably do one intern per year, so I can give them that special attention. I’m definitely interested in having more interns.”

She said the internship program helps prepare students for their future. “I think that should be a key for everyone. If they have a field they want to get into, they should definitely go intern somewhere, just to see. It may not be what they want to do. I know for me, I was in the nursing field before I did hair and I was like, this is not what I want to do. But if I had an internship, that was more real life, because sometimes the internship can hide things from you.”

But not at Ego’z. Wortham said she’s teaching her intern the importance of being on time and serving the customers.

Wortham opened her shop in January and it is located in the Walmart shopping center.

