LAURINBURG —

Friday

Break-in:

A resident of Wagram Street reported to Laurinburg Police, that someone entered the home through a bedroom window and took $490 and some gold jewelry.

Vandalism:

Someone vandalized the exterior door at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Larceny:

A resident of Hall Street reported to police that someone stole the license plate from the victim’s vehicle.

A resident of South Caledonia Road reported that a city trash can was taken from the residence.

Break-in:

A resident of South Caledonia Road, reported a break-in nothing taken. The suspect gained entry by forcing a side door open.

Counterfeit bills:

An unknown man passed two counterfeit bills at Nic’s Pic Kwik #9.

Saturday

Arrests:

Dometrice Ellison, 26, of Kennedy Street, misdemeanor larceny, jailed under a $2500 bond.

John Warren, 35, of Laurel Hill, failure to appear in Richmond County on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and is wanted out of Greenville S.C., jailed under no bond.

Latoya McDonald, 44, of Wagram, warrant for felony probation violation, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, jailed under a $15,000 bond.

Sunday

Robbery:

Some0ne reported a robbery on Chestnut Street. A suspect stole a Honda Pilot, the suspect brandished a firearm during the robbery. The vehicle was recovered and warrants are on file Ritez Ellison, 18, of Chestnut Street for robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Break-in

Someone broke into a motor vehicle on Melanie Lane. Police said a pistol pistol magazine containing 15 .40 caliber bullets was taken. The vehicle was unlocked.

Shooting:

A resident of Avery Street reported that someone shot into the home. A bullet entered the window, but there were no injuries.

Arrest:

Stefanie Locklear, 38, of Maxton, charged with obtaining property by false pretense, jailed under $7500 bond.

Reports from Laurinburg Police