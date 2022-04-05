If you were a civil rights leader after Selma in 1965, how might you have responded to the violence and worked to move the cause of voting rights forward for the African American community? This question will be the focus of an innovative program on April 28 offered by the MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters of NC, together with the Scotland County High School Social Studies Department. Participants will include League members, students, and teachers. The community discussion is open to the public but early registration for non-school participants is required by emailing: [email protected]

The case is taken from Harvard Professor David Moss’s book “Democracy: A Case Study.” The book applies the Harvard case study teaching method to pivotal episodes in American political history, with the goal of making history come alive for students. The voting rights case was chosen because it is a case that resonates with the work of the League since its founding over 100 years ago and because this debate remains relevant to our politics today.

The community discussion will give participants an opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of the leaders of the modern Civil Rights Movement, including Martin Luther King. It presents them with a dilemma faced by those leaders when they had to plot a course forward for their cause. Those who register to attend will be sent information about the case study in advance so they will be able to prepare prior to instruction and to engage in the discussion. The League has organized the program to be an intergenerational discussion between adults and high school students.

Scotland County High School’s Social Studies Department joined with the MidSandhills MAL Unit of LWVNC to offer this program. The case will be moderated by Tom Havener, a SCHS teacher who trained in the case method in 2021 under Professor Moss and the Case Method Institute.

The event is being held in the SCHS Media Center on Thursday, April 28, starting from 6PM. Any questions can be directed to the League at [email protected]