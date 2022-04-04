Man charged with murder in case of missing woman’s death

LUMBERTON — A Rowland man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of a St. Pauls woman.

Michael Brayboy, 42, was arrested Friday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators “after an extensive investigation that started with the disappearance of Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brayboy is charged with first-degree murder, burning of personal property, concealing a death, altering/destroying evidence, larceny of vehicle, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny and felony conspiracy, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Brayboy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

“While this arrest brings some closure to the family of Jessica Lawrence, they will need our continued prayers,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“This senseless cowardly murder of an innocent woman was gruesome in nature and no one deserved this treatment. What is also troubling is the extensive criminal record of Mr. Brayboy especially against a woman. Even while out of prison on parole, an appalling murder was committed and now we have lost an innocent mother, daughter and sister whom had just moved to our county. There is a flaw somewhere in the system that allowed this man to walk amongst the innocent and something must be done,” he said in a prepared statement.

Brayboy’s criminal record stretches back to 1996 and includes charges of use of drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and entering, theft and rape. His parole date began July 29, 2020, and was to end July 28, 2025, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Offender Public Information. He faced post-release revocation on Oct. 14, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office announced on Oct. 28 2021, the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s determination that the body found on Tom M. Road in Rowland was that of Jessica Lawrence, who had been missing since Sept. 26.

Lawrence was seen leaving her job at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville. However, Lawrence was last seen at her residence at 175 Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26, 2021, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence was reported missing on Oct. 12, 2021 by a family member.

WBTW News 13 reported that Lawrence’s neighbor told the news outlet that Lawrence and Brayboy, her boyfriend, “had plans to go to Pembroke the night she went missing.”

On Oct. 14, 2021, Lawrence’s gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was located by a sheriff’s detective and seized after a traffic stop in the area off N.C. 710 North in Red Springs.

Brayboy was driving the vehicle and arrested by investigators.

He was charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was then jailed under a $1,500,000 bond.

The investigation continues in the case, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Friday statement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Robeson County Search and Rescue Team, North Carolina Search and Rescue Team, a state cadaver dog, Robeson County Emergency Management, Robeson County EMS and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with investigation and searches.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

* * *

Rockingham man dies from stab wound

ROCKINGHAM — An unnamed Rockingham man has died after suffering a stab wound and being rushed to the Emergency Room at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond, the Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the hospital at about 3:20 a.m. Friday morning and learned where the incident had taken place, and also that the possible perpetrator was in the hospital’s parking lot.

They then identified this suspect at Shanta Taliyah Pernell, 27, of Dillon, South Carolina and interviewed her. Pernell was initially charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and placed in the Richmond County Jail, however, her charge was upgraded to murder when the victim, a 27-year-old male from Rockingham, succumbed to his injuries after being flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pernell is being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond.

* * *

Harvest Ministries launching recovery program

WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries will soon launch a Christian-based recovery program in partnership with Celebrate Recovery.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program that has gained traction with 35,000 partner ministries operating around the world.

According to Celebrate Recovery, the program helps anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind and provides “a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life.”

Issues could include anxiety, anger, alcohol addiction, codependency, self-control, drug abuse, eating disorders, gambling addiction, and more.

According to Harvest’s Pastor Steve Adams, the program will most likely start in May on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

— Champion Media reports