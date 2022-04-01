Part 2

Community, our praise and our worship to God is the giving of ourselves as a living sacrifice (Rom. 12:1-2). That’s the best praise and worship that we can give to him. It’s our response to the love and sacrificial giving of his Son, his mercy, and his grace. If we don’t give him ourselves completely then our praise and our worship is worthless and in vain. God testifies against Israel his covenant people because of their unfaithfulness to him. He asked the question “O my people, what have I done unto you? And wherein have I wearied you? Testify against me. For I brought you up out of the land of Egypt, and redeemed you out of the house of servants; and I sent before you Moses, Aaron, and Miriam (Micah 6:3-5).” Readers, the Lord led Israel from Egypt, provided national leadership, and delivered the people from their enemies (Micah 6:4–5). Israel’s initial response to God’s case against them was, (paraphrasing) “It’s too hard to serve God.” Their second response is, “What does God want, anyway?” Would 10,000 sacrifices be enough? Does He want our children too?”[1]What does he want? But the answer was that all the sacrifices in the world was not enough to please God if they were disobedient in their actions or not obeying his commands. But the answer is plain and simple; Micah said “He has shewed you, O man, what is good”…(paraphrasing) “God has already told you what is good…don’t act like you don’t know; here it is; God said “do justly, and love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God (Micah 6:8)? That’s real praise and that’s real worship. The kind of praise and worship that God wants. Community, God smiles when we show mercy and do justice; when we treat everybody the same without partiality; when we do unto others what we want others to do unto us. That’s real praise! Although God has established ceremonial and sacrificial offerings, he wanted their obedience from their hearts, not just a ritual, for obedience is always better than sacrifice. Which means having a heart to the needs of others. And if we don’t give these then don’t come into his presence with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise because he does not want it! God says “Don’t lift your hands in the sanctuary in worship because I will not receive it.” Community, we cannot walk around with unforgiveness in our hearts; holding grudges against somebody; don’t help a brother in need and you have the means to do so; you can’t have sin in your hearts and don’t love the brethren and then come into the presence of the Lord and worship and praise; we remember that Jesus himself said “Therefore if you bring your gift to the altar, and remember that your brother have an ought against you, to leave the gift and go reconcile with your brother, and then bring the gift (Matt.3:23).” Don’t come to God with dirty hands, He won’t receive our worship or our praise! God does not want extravagant gifts and sacrifices; He wants our hearts (Ps. 51:16–17; 1 Sam. 15:22; Isa. 1:10–18). That’s what God is looking at when we offer up praise and worship; he’s not looking at our hands, our hallelujahs or our singing; he’s looking at the heart; so “what is our praise; what is our worship?” community friends, when we walk godly, live holy, love our enemies, love our brothers and sisters, give God our best service; when we treat people the way we want to be treated; go out of our way just to bless somebody; when we love him with all of our heart, all of our mind and all of our soul, that’s praise and that’s worship! When we show mercy to our fellowman, feed the poor, the underprivileged; when we give just to be a blessing and help the stranger, and don’t look for a return; when we love our neighbor like we love ourselves that’s praise and that’s worship! friends, I want the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, I want it to be acceptable in his sight! So that when I offer up praise and worship, he’ll receive it! That’s why this Lent season is so important; it’s an opportunity to look at ourselves through the mirror of God’s word, draw close to God and be more like Jesus; to love like he loved; to pray like he prayed; to sacrifice like he sacrificed; to walk like he walked; to crucify the flesh; to give ourselves as a living sacrifice; that’s what God want; he don’t want us talking loud, but saying nothing; burnt offerings and sacrifices is only “bodily exercise which profits little (1 Tim. 4:8)”…Paul said “but godliness is profitable in all things”… Don’t think that just because we come with money or pay our tithes, come to church every Sunday that that’s enough; to the unsaved; don’t think that just because you do good deeds, that this will get you into heaven. God don’t want your deeds, he wants your life; give your life to him; community, our life is our worship! “I have shown you oh man what is good”… If we owe a debt pay it; be honest in our dealings; don’t overcharge with interest; walk with integrity; do wrong to nobody and do right to everybody; be generous to the poor; be kind to the stranger; go the extra mile; “Do justice, show mercy and walk humbly with your God…that’s real praise and worship.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.