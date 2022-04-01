Family plans to appeal

LAURINBURG —During the March 29 session of Scotland County Criminal Superior Court, Desmond Jakeem Bethea was convicted of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and carrying a concealed handgun.

Back in 2018, Bethea was arrested following a shooting at the Laurinburg Food Mart. The shooting happened in May. According to reports from that night, when officers arrived, they said that they found a 65-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital. While police were setting up the crime scene tape, people who live in a nearby home told officers that, as they slept, someone fired a gun into their residence.

As officers continued their investigation, police said Bethea walked into the area and, when he was asked to leave, he reportedly refused. The officers approached him to arrest him, but they said he became combative and resisted the officers by hitting them with his fists.

Police then said Bethea fired at the officers and one of the officers pulled his service weapon and returned fire, hitting Bethea multiple times, the police report said.

Bethea was sentenced to a minimum of 43 years in prison and a maximum of 56 years.

In response to the verdict, District Attorney Reece Saunders said, “Gun violence in Scotland County happens all too frequently. Multiple individuals could have been seriously injured or killed as a result of the defendant’s actions. A jury of the defendant’s peers expressed the community’s sentiment about senseless gun violence. It needs to stop and those that participate in such activity will be aggressively prosecuted. ”

But Bethea’s family said their family member didn’t receive a fair trial or sentence and they’re filing an appeal.

Bethea’s grandmother, Wanda Reed, told the Exchange, her grandson was ruled incompetent because of his injuries, including a gunshot to his head and he doesn’t remember what happened the night of the incident.

“It was tragic on both sides, but there was never a discussion on the injuries that my grandson received,” she said. “He suffers with things every day. Desmond had never been in trouble. I feel like he didn’t have a fair trial.”

Reed said Bethea still has a bullet in his head, no spleen and a lung and a half. “

Reed said she’s seen people get less time for actually committing murder. “When you get down to that courthouse, it’s no justice.”

