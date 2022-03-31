U.S. Army’s Golden Knights to jump for opening of Veterans Center at Robeson Community College

Robeson Community College will put on the ultimate show stopper for students, faculty, staff, and visitors attending the grand opening celebration of its Veterans Center on April 6.

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, is scheduled to jump and parachute onto the campus in celebration of the center, landing in the middle of campus between Buildings 13 and 9.

Details are still pending at this time, however, an outdoor ceremony welcoming those in attendance is planned to begin at 9:30 a.m. The college expects the Golden Knights to land at 10:00 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the center, located in Building 13.

“We are so honored that the Golden Knights have agreed to participate in our ceremony,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “It will be a beautiful and memorable ceremony in which we hope members from all branches of the military will be present as we celebrate the grand opening of our Veterans Center.”

The new center will be housed in the former boost room, close to the Admissions Office in the Fred G. Williams Student Center.

“The Veterans Center has been a long time coming,” said Singler. “We are so excited for our student veterans, who will have a place dedicated to meeting their needs. It is an honor to be able to serve those who have served us and made great sacrifices for our country.”

The center will help support student veterans as they work to achieve their academic goals, providing information and resources available from local veteran organizations, the federal government, and the Veterans Crisis Line. It will be a safe place where veterans can get away from distractions and focus on school work.

* * *

2 killed in head-on collision

LUMBERTON — Two people lost their lives in a Wednesday crash on N.C. 41 outside of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCSHP was dispatched about 8:18 a.m. to the crash on N.C. 41 near Sibley Road located about 6.2 miles outside of Lumberton, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol.

Dominique Cratch, 36, of Elizabethtown, died after the 1997 Totoya vehicle Cratch was operating traveled left of the centerline and struck a 2003 Ford passenger vehicle driven by 81-year-old Della Hill, of Lumberton, Lewis said.

After the head-on collision, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, Lewis said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Toxicology reports from the Office of the State Medical Examiner are pending, he said. Toxicology reports can determine impairment.

* * *

Not playing games, building games

ROCKINGHAM — Since January, students at the Phoenix Afterschool Program have been learning about all things coding and programming through STEM Wellness Empowering Lifelong Learners (S.W.E.L.L.).

For an hour and a half each Wednesday at the James C. & Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center, students are getting hands-on experience with technology that can let their imagination run wild.

“What I really love is when you take one of these kids who has struggled with math and science, and you bring them into a program like this, they go back into the classroom with questions,” said S.W.E.L.L. Executive Director Denise Cozart. “They’re engaged in school now and raising their hands to say, ‘If you code it this way to get this reaction.’”

Hydroponic labs, drone piloting and micro:bit programming are just a few of the activities that students have been able to get hands-on learning with. These activities are fun, but it’s the fundamental skills of 3D coding, mathematics, pattern recognition and reading comprehension that will help them develop lifelong skills.

The purpose of these classes is not to simply go over what students are already learning in school, explained STEMerald City founder Jeff Epps, who was leading a programming lesson on Wednesday.

“What we’re doing is incorporating those things into the activities without telling them,” Epps said. “We’re hiding the broccoli in the mashed potatoes.”

Epps said that he’s working with Richmond County Schools to develop some data to identify the growth that students have experienced from these lessons.

“If you notice in school, these students kind of check out,” Cozart said. “They’re looking around or getting in trouble. Here, it’s fast-paced … and more one-on-one, with no wrong answer. They’re are being exposed to technology that they would not have otherwise.”

She cited the importance of students being able to touch and interact with the technology that they’re using. For those students that have been labeled “behavior challenged or failure to thrive,” according to Cozart, those negative connotations change into positive ones when students are asking questions and already have basic knowledge of a STEM-related activity.

* * *

Pee Dee Electric showcases new headquarters

LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric unveiled their new Lilesville headquarters with a ribbon cutting and public tours last week.

Anson County Chamber of Commerce and Richmond County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony jointly for the first time for their business partner.

“We had exceptional turnout. People from both Anson County and Richmond County came out,” Pee Dee Electric’s Vice President of Member Services Cathy Page said.

According to Pee Dee Electric’s communications specialist Megan Shaw, the corporate headquarters combines Anson and Richmond’s offices since both offices needed costly renovations and were too far apart when the employees needed to communicate with each other.

“It’s created more efficiencies in the workplace. It’s been a good thing,” Shaw said.

“There’s so many advantages to being in one facility. It [brings] all of our employees together and gives us a hardened space for our IT area — and our [state-of-the-art dispatch and operations center] which is one of the features of the facility that will help improve the reliability and sustainability of our system,” Page added.

According to CEO and Executive Vice President Donald Spivey and Vice President of Engineering and Operations Tony Eason, the facility sitting on 43.6 acres of land also features a multipurpose room for training, a vehicle storage area for large trucks and equipment, a material storage building and pad for transformers and equipment, and many safety and security enhancements for employees.

The facility is located at 9825 US Highway 74 E.

Pee Dee Electric serves over 17,000 members in the region. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com.

Reports from Champion Media