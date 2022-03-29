LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Family Academy is aligned with the Scotland County Schools Strategic Plan and goals; the Scotland Family Academy is designed to build a strong home-school partnership through a district-wide family engagement outreach program.

The purpose of the Scotland Family Academy program is to collaborate with families to cultivate academic, social and emotional wellbeing in order to support the success of their child’s education, representing the Whole Child aspect, and to bring schools, families, and community organizations together as equal partners.

The Family Academy will partner with families to provide four free workshops and educational events for SCS families. Sessions will be held in-person at various locations throughout the county, with a recording available for families who may miss it. Childcare as a “Youth Academy Learning Lab” and interpretation will be provided during the sessions!

We are conducting our Steering Committee planning sessions and will have more information forthcoming. We are also planning a huge kick-off family event will take place in August to launch the Academy.

If a parent is interested, what do they have to do? Stay tuned to attend a kick-off event in August. There will be four dates to add to your calendar, likely weekday evenings based on our family feedback. You can also volunteer to be a Family Academy Ambassador at your child’s school and help with outreach for the Academy sessions. We are very excited about this opportunity for our students, families, and community stakeholders.