Settlement clears way for some drivers to regain North Carolina driving privileges

ROCKY MOUNT – During the next 60 days the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will contact by mail and email more than 185,000 drivers whose licenses were revoked for their failure to pay fines, penalties, and court costs.

Those drivers will be informed in a special notice about their ability under North Carolina General Statute § 20-24.1 to have the NCDMV lift those revocations if the sentencing court finds their failure to pay was not willful and was instead due to their inability to afford the amount due. A driver may make this showing of inability to pay by filing with the sentencing court a motion for relief from fines and fees. The NC Administrative Office of the Courts has created a template motion that can be used for this purpose: Form AOC-CR-415. For a six-month period following the announcement of the settlement​, the NCDMV will mail a copy of this template motion to drivers upon request.

The NCDMV has also revised the official notice it will send to drivers who will face future license revocations for failure to pay court debt. The revised notice will inform drivers that North Carolina General Statute § 20-24.1 permits them to prevent the revocation of their license by filing with the sentencing court a motion for relief from fines and fees. Previously, the NCDMV revocation notice indicated that full payment of the amount of fines, penalties and court costs due was the only option to prevent an indefinite driver’s license suspension.

The NCDMV agreed to these changes as part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed in May 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina Legal Foundation, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The written settlement agreement, including the special and revised notices, as well as an advisement of Section 20-24.1 rights, will be made available on the NCDMV’s website, and at local NCDMV offices, and in the North Carolina Driver Handbook.

* * *

Rockingham man charged with drug possession, giving false identification

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with drug possession and lying to a law enforcement officer.

Quadon Alajuan Easterling, 25, is charged with one felony county each of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine; and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing fictitious information to an officer.

The suspect was also served with an outstanding warrant from Guilford County.

On Sunday, March 20, deputies were dispatched to Airport Road in response to a suspicious vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was stopped on Stillwell Street. When asked, the suspect stated that he did not have any identification, but gave a name.

The deputy ran the name, and it came back with multiple warrants for arrest. While the suspect was being pat down, Easterling corrected the previous information and identified himself correctly, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A baggy containing suspected cocaine was located in the driver’s seat.

Easterling was processed into Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secure bond and a $500 cash bond for the warrant.

* * *

’At-risk for greatness’: RSHS seniors get up-close look at judicial system

ROCKINGHAM — A group of Richmond Senior High School seniors visited the Richmond County Judicial Center on Friday to learn about the inner workings of our county’s judicial system and get information directly from the experts.

The seniors were members of Positive Vibes Only, a youth group focused on providing guidance for making smarter decisions.

“It’s so important to see that you can have a future in the court system as an employee or a professional, and not as a defendant,” Chief District Court Judge Amanda Wilson said. “There’s a place here for you in a positive role.”

Wilson encouraged the students to come up with some goals that will lead to success in whatever avenue of life they choose.

Assistant District Attorney Alex Harris, who organized this opportunity, gathered all of the students in the Jury Assembly Room prior to a visit inside a live courtroom for trial proceedings. Bailiffs, clerks, defense attorneys, ADA’s, probation officers, judges, even a Walmart loss prevention officer, explained each of their unique roles.

If a student asked a question, they were asked to stand — just like in a real courtroom or law school scenario. Students asked how an attorney can advocate for someone that they know is guilty, or how a probation officer finds out if an individual has violated the terms of their parole.

“Most of what you’re going to see [in the courtroom] is not going to excite you,” defense attorney Todd Scott said. “It’s not like you see on television. It’s a process.”

Judges make the ultimate decisions, while attorneys, both for the state and a defendant, advocate for their client, Scott explained.

“Our job, that we take very seriously, is to protect your rights,” Scott said. “We try to get you the best possible outcome that we can.”

* * *

Family and friends gather on the one-year anniversary of Brandon McDonald’s disappearance

CLARKTON — About 50 family and friends gathered at the billboard for Brandon McDonald on West Green Street in Clarkton early Friday afternoon to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

The event included a special song by Dawn Watts, prayers from four local pastors, the release of three balloons symbolizing “I love you,” and the spreading of birdseed.

The afternoon couldn’t have been more perfect, with Carolina blue skies, puffy white clouds and a wind that carried the prayers and balloons far and wide.

McDonald, 35, went missing on March 25, 2021. According to previous reports, he was last seen leaving his Clarkton home, but his cell phone last pinged in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County. His 2003 Ford F-150 pickup, however, was later found wrecked and abandoned in Hope Mills.

So far, law enforcement between Bladen, Cumberland and Scotland counties have no leads on McDonald’s disappearance — a fact that has the family discouraged.

“We need some answers,” Brandon’s father Jeff said. “It’s just so hard to believe something like this has happened — he was such a trusting person.

“It’s just been so heartbreaking,” he added.

The family said there were no red flags prior to Brandon’s disappearance, but it didn’t take long for them to realize something bad had happened.

“He’d never go of and leave his truck, that was his baby,” said his sister Shannon Russell. “We knew it was bad when they found the truck like it was.”

The family’s ire toward law enforcement has continued to grow.

“We’re flustrated,” Brandon’s mother Dena Cox. “The system is broken — it’s been hard to keep (law enforcement) going. They keep saying we need to find the evidence and proof of what happened before they follow up. Does that make sense?

“It’s all up to us to keep this alive,” she said, “which is what today is all about.”

One of Brandon’s closest friends, who is also his pastor, was one of the four who gave a prayer.

“I’m not only praying for this family, but for those responsible for whatever happened to Brandon,” said Michael Jacobs, pastor at Mt. Sinai Holiness in Buckhead. “They have souls, too.

“We need to bring this to a close,” he added.

According to Monica Caison, founder of the Community United Effort group based in Wilmington, Friday’s effort was for a specific reason.

“We’re not focusing on an arrest and conviction,” she told the crowd. “We want to find Brandon. Period. We want to push the fact that there is a reward — not for an arrest, but to simply find Brandon. Law enforcement can do what they will after that.

In December, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the disappearance of McDonald. There have been various other rewards offered, as well.

Reports from Champion Media