Local funds fuel the group

EDITOR’S NOTE: There are 1,100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country, not 11,000 as previously reported. We apologize for the error.

LAURINBURG — When philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County wasn’t included in that donation.

“There are over 1,100 affiliates throughout the country and she spread out over $400 million to 84 of them,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County. “That is a huge blessing across the country and I’m pleased. I’ve been with Habitat for 13 years and I’m proud to see that kind of massive donation and know what kind of work that’s going to be done with it across the country. But unfortunately, we were one of the 1,100 that did not receive anything.”

Carpenter said there wasn’t an application process or anything to receive the money, in fact, he said, the groups that received the money, including Habitat of NC Sandhills, which serves Richmond and Moore counties, didn’t know they were getting the money.

“They were told that they were getting the money and we’re going to announce it on this day and you’re sworn to secrecy,” he said.

The day after the announcement, Carpenter said Habitat International sent out an email to let all of the affiliates know that they had no influence on who received the money. So, while Scotland County didn’t receive a blessing, as Carpenter calls it, the work here continues. And they are still depending on the local funds that have allowed the group to build more than 50 houses though out the area.

The lifeblood of Habitat, he said, is the local donations. “That’s what keeps us going.” Over the years, civic organizations, churches, businesses, and ReStore donations and sales have allowed the group to help people become homeowners who may not have been able to do so by traditional means.

And the Habitat homeowners stay in the community, Carpenter said. “Out of 50 homes,” he said. “We only have 20 mortgages.”

With the rising costs of building supplies and labor, Carpenter said donations are more important than ever.

The group’s largest fundraising event, Bike2Build is on the horizon and he said this is when people are extremely generous.

“The work that we’re doing is because of the local community,” he said.

While the donation would’ve been a great windfall for the Scotland County group, Carpenter said not receiving doesn’t stop the work they’re doing in the area, including the building of the 51st Habitat home and prepping for two more.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or chodges@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.