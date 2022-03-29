LAURINBURG —The City of Laurinburg is one of 18 public power communities across North Carolina to receive

a 2021 Public Power Award of Excellence. The awards, presented by ElectriCities of North

Carolina, recognize exceptional performance in the areas of communicating the value of public

power, continuous improvement, grid modernization, wholesale power cost, and workforce

planning and development.

The City of Laurinburg received a public power award for Grid Modernization. The Grid

Modernization Award focuses on promoting investment in public power communities’ electric

distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability and to exceed customer

expectations. “I’m extremely proud of our electric employees’ commitment to providing safe, reliable, and

affordable power to our community. With the second substation added to our grid, we can ensure

the continuation of power for our customers along with the capacity to continue growing,” said Charles

Nichols, City Manager. “Being powered by a municipally-owned electric system is a tremendous

benefit to our city and customers. It enables us to deliver more reliable service than other

providers, as well as local jobs and unmatched customer service.”