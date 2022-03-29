LAURINBURG —The City of Laurinburg is one of 18 public power communities across North Carolina to receive
a 2021 Public Power Award of Excellence. The awards, presented by ElectriCities of North
Carolina, recognize exceptional performance in the areas of communicating the value of public
power, continuous improvement, grid modernization, wholesale power cost, and workforce
planning and development.
The City of Laurinburg received a public power award for Grid Modernization. The Grid
Modernization Award focuses on promoting investment in public power communities’ electric
distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability and to exceed customer
expectations. “I’m extremely proud of our electric employees’ commitment to providing safe, reliable, and
affordable power to our community. With the second substation added to our grid, we can ensure
the continuation of power for our customers along with the capacity to continue growing,” said Charles
Nichols, City Manager. “Being powered by a municipally-owned electric system is a tremendous
benefit to our city and customers. It enables us to deliver more reliable service than other
providers, as well as local jobs and unmatched customer service.”