GIBSON — The town of Gibson held a special budget session Friday afternoon to address some of the budget concerns in the town.

One of the major issues with the town is the fact that the town doesn’t have enough water pumps to be in compliance. According to Mayor Gwen Arrigon one of the town’s pump stations has been operating with one pump and it show have two, as well as a backup pump.

In order for the wastewater state to be brought up to compliance, it’s going to cost about $6,200.

“We’re not compliant and we could be slapped with a significant fine for not having our pumps on hand,” she said.

The town is also looking to hire a part-time maintenance worker because there’s only one employee in Gibson taking care of meter reading and cutting the grass around town.

Since December, the town has faced several issues, from losing the town clerk, being unable to pay bills and having to hire a temporary bookkeeper to help get the town back on the right path.

Gibson hired a town clerk earlier this month and is currently getting the budget together for the next fiscal year. Myra Tyndall, who filled in for the town clerk as the bookkeeper, has been working with the town to come up with the town’s budget and to make the necessary amendments so that the town can cover its expenses.

Arrigon said the town has spent 80% of its budget with four months left in the fiscal year.

