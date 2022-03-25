LAURINBURG — The Southeast Regional Airport Authority met Thursday and received further details on the design of the new terminal building.

The new building will have an expanded conference room with more seating area and a bathroom. The authority is considering a one-story and a two-story building.

Tim Eckmair of C-Design presented the different concepts to the authority as a part of the space allocation study that had to finish by May or the funds would expire.

In Feburary, it was said that the cost of the new building was estimated to cost $300 per square foot. The new building would be about 6,000 square feet to meet the needs of the airport, including conference rooms and space for fixed base operators.

Eckmair said the estimated square footage of 6,522 is under the gross square footage that they’d initially talked about for the one-story building. The two-story building is about 8,000 square feet.

On the two-story concept, there were some small changes, Eckmair said.

“To continue to keep the plan as compact and cost effective as possible, we kind of took advantage of those open higher spaces,” he said. “We can look at different configurations, but this kept the plan condensed and still accommadate expanded conference rooms.”

The next step in the process is to get some numbers on what the cost of the building would be.

Since the authority has the space allocation study done, it gives them a chance to apply for new program that could help with funding the new terminal.

Under the new federal terminal funding program, 95% of the cost to build the new terminal would be paid for by the government and the other five percent would come from local sources.

The airport has been in discussions to upgrade the terminal since 2021. The new design of the building is part of the stategic plan for the airport.

