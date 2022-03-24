LAURINBURG —Laurinburg Police have named a suspect in the triple shooting that killed one person and left two other injured.

According to a press release from LPD, warrants have been obtained for Isaiah Thomas Easterling, 24,of 316 Willow Drive, Laurinburg for the following:

— first-degree murder

— two counts of attempted first-degree murder

— going armed to the terror of the people

— discharging a firearm in city limits.

“Easterling is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Easterling or know his whereabouts, do not approach or attempt to detain, contact 911. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation may contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or www.p3tips.com or mobile app.”

Thursday at 12 p.m, officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were dispatched to the area of Willow Drive, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim, Kaziah Zamir Wilkerson, 17, of Covenant Way, Laurinburg deceased. Officers were also dispatched to Scotland Memorial Hospital where two gunshot victims ran to. Darquise Woolridge, 22, of Maple Street, Laurinburg, and Michael David, 24, of Purcell Street, Laurinburg. Both Woolridge and David sustained gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening. Woolridge was later released from Scotland Memorial Hospital. David was transported to another Medical Facility for treatment listed in stable condition.