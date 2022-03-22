Danny Wallace and his family thank the Scotland County EMS paramedics who helped save his life on April 10, 2020. Wallace told Scotland County Emergency Services Director of Public Safety Robert Sampson that he wanted to meet the people who saved him that day. His wish was granted Tuesday at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center.

LAURINBURG — Danny Wallace’s heart stopped on April 10, 2020. He’d just come in from a walk on Good Friday and took a shower, but something wasn’t right.

He was pouring sweat, he had discomfort in his left arm. And it just so happened that his wife had taken the day off from work. Wallace said she talked him into going to get medical assistance. He agreed to go see his primary care provider.

His arm was so sore that he didn’t want the nurse at the doctor’s office to take his blood pressure, he just wanted to see the doctor.

Wallace’s doctor did an EKG and stepped outside. “Later he told me when he came back inside that the heart doctor that he called asked him was I still alive. He said yes, he’s in there laughing and talking,” Wallace said. Before everything went dark for Wallace, he remembered asking his wife to take an item from his pocket. But while he was on the examination table at the doctor’s office, Scotland County Emergency Services Director of Public Safety Robert Sampson, said Wallace became unresponsive.

“Mr. Danny went into cardiac arrest on the exam table,” Sampson said. The doctor’s staff called 9-1-1 and started CPR.

Wallace had what people call the “widowmaker.” He had a total heart blockage and time was of the essence.

Wallace needed to get to a PCI center immediately and it was going to take 45 minutes for him to get to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the closest percutaneous coronary intervention center to Scotland County. But Wallace didn’t have that kind of time. Thankfully, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s LifeLink was available and the weather was clear.

Wallace was flown to the hospital and once again, he coded.

But thanks to quick action and teamwork among all of the health care providers, Sampson said he’s convinced that’s why Wallace is still alive today.

As Wallace spoke to the medical team he credits with saving his life, he was overcome with emotions as he said thank you and how much he loved them.

“It could’ve been that I was gone two years ago, but for the grace of God I’m here. And if I can help any of y’all, anytime, call me, I’ll be there for you.”

Wallace was the keynote speaker at the Race-CARS meeting. This isn’t a NASCAR event, it’s the Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems sponsored by Duke Clinical Research Institute. Scotland County is one of the 60 counties in the state that is a part of the study.

Every year, more than 300,000 people die from cardiac arrest, but the goal of the study is to produce more stories like Wallace’s.

The program aims to have the community, medical professionals, law enforcement and first responders —which includes the 9-1-1 operators who take the first call—to increase the number of people who can deliver CPR when someone is having a cardiac arrest, to come up with best practices to save lives.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]