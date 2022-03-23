Shooting —

Laurinburg Police responded to a shooting at a residence on Second Street. According to police, no one was injured but the bullet struck the residence and went into the living room.

Arrests

— William Hulon, 58, of Morgan Circle, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and maintaining a vehicle for drug sale. Issued a $250,000 bond.

— Eric Armstrong, 41, of Mills Street, warrant for hit and run, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving while license revoked. He was released on a $1500 bond.

— Reginald Taylor, 27, of US Highway 401 Bypass, warrant for simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. No bond issued due to domestic violence.

Larceny

— Police responded to Wal Mart after it was reported that a Native woman, wearing a black shirt, blue pajama pants and flip flops.

— A resident of Andrew Drive, reportrf to the police that someone took four black and white huskey puppies from the back yard of the home.

Reports from local law enforcement