LAURINBURG —Scotland Health announced today that Covid vaccinations, boosters, and testing will be shifting to their Scotland Physicians Network (SPN) physician office and urgent care locations.

On Friday, March 25, Scotland Health will close the drive-thru vaccination and testing sites on the Scotland Memorial Hospital campus located in front of the W.R. Dulin Center. Vaccines will still be offered at five of Scotland Health’s primary care clinics: Harris Family Practice, Marlboro Family Practice and Urgent Care, Maxton Family Practice, Pembroke Family Practice and Wagram Family Practice. Covid-19 testing will continue to be available at Wolonick Family Practice and Scotland Urgent Care Center in addition to the five primary care locations listed above.

“We’ve discussed when to discontinue our drive-thru testing and vaccination site for several weeks. After discussion with our physicians and SPN leaders, we are confident that our practices will be able to handle the extra demand for testing and vaccinations. Offering these services in our physician clinics are part of our adjustment to ‘the new normal’. If we do experience another significant Covid surge in the future we can re-mobilize the drive-through site to care for our community,” stated Chief Executive Officer, Greg Wood.

Scotland Health thanks the community for their support of the vaccination and testing efforts. Together, these clinics have served thousands of community members during the last two years of the pandemic. Vaccinations are still a crucial defense against Covid-19 and continue to be encouraged by physician leaders at Scotland Health.