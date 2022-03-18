LAURINBURG —When the NC Army National Guard’s Special Operations Detachment unit has to practice jumping out of aircrafts, oftentimes they do it at the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport. After all, it’s the home of the Army’s Golden Knights. But here’s the thing about training, everyone has to do it and unfortunately accidents happen.

“Our unit conducts static line jump from the assets provided by the aviation brigade and we reached out to Robert Sampson and without hesitation, offered EMS services and fire services,” said Lt. Col. Danny Britt, also known as state senator Britt.

While the unit trained at the airport Friday, Britt and Col. Michael Ecker presented Scotland County’s director of emergency services with special recognition to thank him and his staff for their years of service.

And it was a surprise to Sampson, who said it’s an honor to be able to serve the military in the area.

The first time the Scotland County EMS worked with the unit, their services were needed. Ecker said while they’re training, they do have military medics on-site, but they also have to complete the training and there are limits on time and gas of the aviation unit, so if there is an accident, it interrupts the process.

“With the partnerships, we’ve been able to establish here and being able to conduct our jumps safely and consistently and not have to worry about having to stop training because he had a potential medical situation. It’s really critical for us so that we can get everything done,” Ecker said. “We feel very fortunate to have the medical support available to us.”

Sampson said this is a relationship that he will continue because it is a great service to the community and the military.

