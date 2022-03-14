LAURINBURG—A Scotland County Schools bus driver was cited for an accident that sent five students to the hospital, according to Laurinburg Police.

Around 4:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to W. Church St. and Turnpike Rd. after a Scotland County School bus and a 2021 Kia Sorento collided.

In a press release from LPD, the bus was traveling south on Turnpike Rd. and was stopped at a stop sign. A 2021 Kia Sorento was traveling west in W. Church St. Police said the bus pulled out, striking the passenger side of the SUV.

At the time of the accident, police said there were 23 students on the bus. Five were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

One occupant of the SUV also went to the hospital but was taken in a private vehicle.

Scotland County Schools public relations specialist Dave Wells said in an email statement that the bus was from Carver Middle School and both SCS superintendent, Takeda LeGrand, and Carver principal, Patrick Peed went to the scene of the accident.

The remaining students were taken home Monday afternoon on another bus, Wells said.

LPD said the bus driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way in the accident.

