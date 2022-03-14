LAURINBURG— Scotland County Schools Superintendent, Takeda LeGrand will begin a series of Spring Advisory Committee meetings next week. Each school throughout the district will be represented by a Certified Staff member, a Classified Staff member, a Student, a Parent/Community member and each of the School Resource Officers (SROs.) All meetings will be held virtually.

On Tuesday, LeGrand will meet with students (selected by their Principal,) to discuss their educational experiences, expectations for the school system and ideas for making our schools better.

The following week on Tuesday afternoon, March 22, LeGrand will meet with Classified Staff members and then on Thursday evening, March 24, she will meet with parents, community members, and SROs. The meetings are designed to not only improve communication but strengthen ties with students, families, staff and the community.

A Steering Committee is being formed. The committee will assist with making important decisions about the details for the Parent Academy. The Steering Committee will meet on Tuesday, March 29.

Aligned with Scotland’s Strategic Plan goals, the Scotland Family Academy is designed to build a strong home-school partnership through a district-wide family engagement outreach program. The Family Academy also partners with organizations for holistic support designed to serve the whole family. The Family Academy will partner with families to provide free workshops and educational events for SCS families.