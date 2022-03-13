White and all of his Scotland County coaches from park and rec to high school celebrate his honor from the city.

LAURINBURG—Zamir White is more than a football player. Just talk to anyone who’s had a chance to get to know the former Scotland High School running back and current NFL prospect.

He’s been called a miracle, an inspiration, and a good man. And to celebrate everything that White has meant to the city of Laurinburg, the national champion was given the key to the city Friday afternoon.

“This is the resolution of the city of Laurinburg, awarding the key to the city to Zamir White,” said Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis. “Whereas Zamir White has overcome numerous obstacles throughout his life to and not only has become a nationally recognized member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs but more importantly an outstanding man of great character. Whereas, despite facing health challenges from an early age, and with the assistance and support of a loving family, Zamir became an outstanding athlete and developed a tremendous work ethic, and became noticed as soon as he began participating in Scotland County Parks and Recreation football.”

White, who many in Scotland County know as Zeus, Willis said in the proclamation, helped to establish SHS as one of the top programs in the state, leading the Scots to the state championship in 2018. “Zamir White has served as an outstanding role model for persons of all ages and has demonstrated a determined work ethic, positive attitude and love for his hometown of Laurinburg. Now, therefore, be it resolved by the city council of Laurinburg that the key to the city is hereby awarded to Zamir White.”

In front of family, friends, former coaches and community members, White flashed his signature smile and thanked his family and the community for the honor and the support.

After receiving the key to the city, White said, it was a huge feeling to receive the award. “This is huge. Just being home and seeing my town here as one, like a unit. Just blessed to see this right here.”

White, who has entered the upcoming NFL Draft, said he is going to give back to the Laurinburg community and help kids grow.

White’s mother, Shanee White, said seeing her son get honored by the city makes her feel good knowing that his hard work has paid off.

“He’s a good person and everything we instilled in him he actually showed it,” she said. “He thought we were being hard on him growing up, but he actually realizes what we were doing now. Now, he thanks me for it.”

