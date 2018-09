LAURINBURG — Judy Dixon, 77, died Tues., Sept. 4, 2018.

Public viewing will be held on Sept. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Purcell Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will be held on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in the Purcell Funeral Home chapel.

Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.purcellfuneralhomes.com.

Purcell Funeral Home of Laurinburg is serving the family.