SHC adds breast health position

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The $45,000 check was presented to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to help create a breast health navigator. From left, Chris Hogan, director of Scotland’s imaging department, Kirsten Dean executive director Scotland Memorial Foundation, Leslie Herndon, breast health navigator, Gregory Wood CEO of Scotland Health Care and Karen Lombri with Komen NCTC. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The $45,000 check was presented to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to help create a breast health navigator. From left, Chris Hogan, director of Scotland’s imaging department, Kirsten Dean executive director Scotland Memorial Foundation, Leslie Herndon, breast health navigator, Gregory Wood CEO of Scotland Health Care and Karen Lombri with Komen NCTC.

LAURINBURG — Thanks to a $45,000 grant from Susan G. Komen, Scotland Health Care System has created a new position —a breast health navigator

The position will serve as a single point of contact for referring physicians, patient and caregivers to provide resources and assistance with accessing clinical and supportive care services specifically for patients who have had an initial mammogram with a need for more tests or treatment.

Leslie Herndon is the new breast health navigator. She was already working with Scotland Healthcare as a radiologic therapist in the Cancer Treatment Center.

“I’m looking forward to developing relationships within the community to help increase the awareness of mammograms,” Herndon said. “My goal is to consistently seek ways to improve the patient’s experience, reduce anxiety and to educate the community about the importance of mammograms.”

Herndon said that her experience will allow her to be an advocate and help patients overcome health barriers. She holds a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Executive Management from Francis Marion University.

“I’m helping to coordinate scheduling appointments, be present with the patient during testing, provide education materials, and assist the patient overall throughout the process,” Herndon said. “I’ll help bridge the gap between multiple providers, discharge planners, case managers, medical staff, and caregivers. We want to make a very seamless transition for the patient.”

Herndon will be based in the Imaging Center at Scotland Memorial and provide real-time information to patients and families concerning delays, procedure progression, and patient status.

“At no cost to patients, Leslie is available to help all women, regardless of insurance status, to secure convenient appointments; assist in accessing financial services to help with health care needs; understand the process of screening mammograms to alleviate fears; and more,” said Chris Hogan, Director of Scotland’s Imaging Department. “She is here to enhance the patient and family experience by meeting the needs of reasonable requests for patient and family comfort.”

The grant was presented to Scotland Health Care last week by Karen Lombri, the community health program manager for Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The $45,000 check was presented to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to help create a breast health navigator. From left, Chris Hogan, director of Scotland’s imaging department, Kirsten Dean executive director Scotland Memorial Foundation, Leslie Herndon, breast health navigator, Gregory Wood CEO of Scotland Health Care and Karen Lombri with Komen NCTC. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1__DSC1405.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The $45,000 check was presented to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to help create a breast health navigator. From left, Chris Hogan, director of Scotland’s imaging department, Kirsten Dean executive director Scotland Memorial Foundation, Leslie Herndon, breast health navigator, Gregory Wood CEO of Scotland Health Care and Karen Lombri with Komen NCTC.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-50-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-50-3171