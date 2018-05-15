Scotland’s Silver Arts shine

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Those who attended the Silver Arts Reception Thursday got to look at the art work that was submitted. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Those who attended the Silver Arts Reception Thursday got to look at the art work that was submitted. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A participant shows off a piece of artwork to others at the Silver Arts reception. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A participant shows off a piece of artwork to others at the Silver Arts reception. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A group of people mingled as they wait for live performances to start. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A group of people mingled as they wait for live performances to start. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A visitor snaps a photo of one of the stained glass pieces on display. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange A visitor snaps a photo of one of the stained glass pieces on display.

LAURINBURG —Participants in the Scotland County Senior Games got a chance to show their artistic sides.

The 2018 Games allowed those 55 and older to take part in a number of sporting events with a chance to represent the county at the North Carolina Senior Games.

The Silver Arts portion the Games also allowed seniors to display their talents in the visual arts, performing arts, heritage and folk art and literary art.

Participants could submit items for judging for everything from quilting to comedy skits. Artists can enter up to three pieces of art in the literary, heritage or visual arts categories. The visual arts category includes photography, watercolor painting, mixed media, charcoal, oil and pastels and acrylic paintings.

The literary arts include essays poetry, life experiences (autobiographical) and short stories. The heritage/folk art category is very diverse featuring everything from basketry, knitting, tole painting, stained glass and woodworking.

Performing arts features comedy, dance, drama, cheering, instrumental and vocal — this category can be an individual or group performances.

Senior Games Coordinator Kisha Williams said there were more than 30 entries this year.

“We appreciate that we had those who were not interested in going to state finals, but wanted to perform for us,” Williams said. “We’re enjoying all the participation.”

Alan Roblee performed Tai Chi and won Best in Show.

“There’s a lot of different forms and it helps relax every soul in your body,” Roblee said. “I enjoy participating in the events and this was a chance to do Tai Chi for people.”

Whit Newman who won first, second, and third, in digital photography.

“I began photography when I was 16 but stopped because the film was so expensive I started back again in the 90s when digital started,” Newman said. “This is the only senior games I participate in and I’ve been enjoying doing it for the past few years.”

Another participant was Ann Kurtzman who entered several paintings.

“I retired a year ago so I’m trying to do a little bit of everything with my time,” Kurtzman said. “I’m new at painting and what I see in my head isn’t necessarily what comes out but I can only get better.”

Kurtzman has also participated in several other senior events such as the 5K bike group and 10K power walk and came in first in both.

“I’m looking forward to participating in more next year because I’ve been enjoying myself so much,” Kurtzman said.

The Senior Games began April 23 and ran through last week with competitions at Scotland Place, Scotia Village, Scotland High School, Wagram Active Living Center, Scotch Meadows Golf Course, and the Laurinburg Lanes bowling alley.

“There’s a lot of fellowship in competing, friendly banter and we are appreciative that the seniors are participating,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to offering more year-round events for our seniors.”

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

