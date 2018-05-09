Students explore health care careers

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Anatia Deberry, 14, practices CPR to get certifited at the Health Care Exploring Post program open house. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Anatia Deberry, 14, practices CPR to get certifited at the Health Care Exploring Post program open house. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett, 14, learns how to manually take blood pressure during the open house for the Scotland Health Care Exploring Post program was Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett, 14, learns how to manually take blood pressure during the open house for the Scotland Health Care Exploring Post program was Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett is instructed by one of the health care professional as part of the Explorer program at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett is instructed by one of the health care professional as part of the Explorer program at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

LAURINBURG —Many students go to college thinking they want to explore a certain career and end up hating it.

That was one of the reasons that Kim Cheeks brought her son, Tanner, to Scotland Health Care System’s Health Care Exploring Post open house this week. The program, in its first year, tries to introduce students to health care careers before college.

“I have an older daughter who thought she wanted to be a nurse … and hated it causing me to lose a lot of money,” Cheek said. “I think the hands-on experience and looking at the different careers is a good thing. Especially since he thinks he wants to go into physical therapy. I want him to see what it entails and if he actually likes it.”

Tanner got a chance on Monday to manually take blood pressure, learn how a defibrillator works and get certified incardiopulmonary resuscitation.

“I enjoyed the CPR and getting certified,” the 14-year-old said. “It’s nice to have the certificate and know how to do it in case something happens. I’m looking forward to getting more hands-on experience as well as some volunteering.”

The Tanners were among about 20 of participants that attended the open house at the W. R. Dulin Center. The program is an interactive, work site-based career education program of Learning for Life, an affiliate of the Boy Scouts of America. Participants in the program are called Explorers. Exploerers ranged in age between the ages 14-20 and hail from Scotland, Robeson and Marlboro counties.

One of the attendees was Sara Madison Leggett, a 14-year-old student from Marlboro Academy. She wants to go into the medical field.

“I’m excited to get to do the hands-on learning,” Leggett said.

Sara’s mother, Gina Leggett, said more students need to take advantage of the program.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity for her to learn,” she said. “She’s really excited about it so I’m hoping that she’ll be able to get some of her friends to participate as well.”

Dr. Doug Nederostek, medical director of the Emergency Center at Scotland Health Care System and Explorer Post advisor said that the program is a great tool for students.

“This program is a way to see what students like and dislike,” Nederostek said.

Nederostek encourages students to come out to the 6 p.m. June 11 meeting of the Explorers.

“June is the important meeting,” Nederostek said. “First we’ll have a roundtable of different professionals from the departments to explain how they got where they are and more about their jobs. Secondly, we’ll have a discussion with the students to see what they want to do with the program. Any student can come and see if they like it before signing up.”

The group will meet once a month with each month having a different career to focus on for the students.

“Healthcare is more than just a doctor or a nurse, there’s a lot of different careers and subsets of careers in the healthcare system,” Nederostek said. “I think it’s important to, once we figure out who the kids who are truly interested in that they are the ones who tell us what they want to experience.”

For information, call 910-395-1100 ext. 102.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Anatia Deberry, 14, practices CPR to get certifited at the Health Care Exploring Post program open house. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1__DSC1178.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Anatia Deberry, 14, practices CPR to get certifited at the Health Care Exploring Post program open house. Students also learned how to manually take blood pressure and how a defibrillator works Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett, 14, learns how to manually take blood pressure during the open house for the Scotland Health Care Exploring Post program was https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1__DSC1189.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett, 14, learns how to manually take blood pressure during the open house for the Scotland Health Care Exploring Post program was Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett is instructed by one of the health care professional as part of the Explorer program at Scotland Memorial Hospital. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1__DSC1201.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Sara Madison Leggett is instructed by one of the health care professional as part of the Explorer program at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171