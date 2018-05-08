Bike to Build event Saturday

LAURINBURG —Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County’s Bike to Build fundraiser will send racers peddling for first place Saturday.

The event is one of a few cycling events still left in North Carolina and will have a bike race as well as a run as well.

There will be a 64-, 32-, 21- and 10.5-mile bike race, which riders can register for $25 or $20 each for a team of four or more. The cycling races are not meant to be competitive. There will also be a 5K run/walk and a 10K walk/run which costs $25 to register.

Fees for the cycling and the walk/runs are reduced this year in honor of the 15th anniversary. The rate for young participants is even better. Students can sign up for $10.

To register go by the Habitat office at 2340 McColl Road, Laurinburg or visit biketobuild.org. For information on the Bike to Build Fundraiser, email info@biketobuild.org.