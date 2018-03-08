Scotland GOP to hold convention

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Republican Party will hold its 2018 convention on March 26.

The convention will begin at 6 p.m with sign-ins and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be held Scotland County Republican Headquarters off the 15/401 bypass.

Several candidates on the Republican primary ballot are expected to attend.

The convention will also select 15 delegates or alternates to attend the NCGOP convention in June.

Those who are unable to attend the local convention but would like to attend the NCGOP must send a letter of intent prior to March 26 by mail or in the headquarters’ mailbox.

For information, contact county GOP Chairman Mark Schenck at docschenck@yahoo.com or at 910-369-0385.