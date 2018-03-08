Laurinburg city police investigate shootings

LAURINBURG — Police are searching for two men in connection to a shooting earlier this week.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to parse out conflicting stories, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Police responded to Washington Street at 5:26 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call. They found Antonio Evans, 28, of Laurinburg suffering a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

“Evans was a passenger in the vehicle and the back window had been shot out,” Chavis said.

Evans was treated and released at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two men in connection to the shooting, but Chavis declined to disclose the names or charges.

The incident was one of several shootings that took place Monday evening and night and caused property damage to residents. Police do not believe that there is a connection to the shooting on Washington Street.

At 4:44 p.m. a resident of Lytch Street reported finding at bullet in the rear passenger door of her 2006 Pontiac G6. Police attempted to retrieve the projectile but it was fragmented and too damaged to be useful.

At 5:29 p.m. a resident of Johns Road reported to police that someone shot the rear passenger window out of her 2016 Ford Fiesta as she was traveling down McGirts Bridge Road.

At 2:42 a.m. a resident on North Gill Street reported that someone fired shots in the area. A bullet entered the front of the house passed through a wall and into her headboard before coming to rest in her bed.

