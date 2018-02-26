McCook, Block file for county commissioner

LAURINBURG — Three people filed for public office on Friday as the second week of filing came to a close.

Incumbent Guy McCook is running for re-election to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. Current Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block has also decided to run for county commissioner.

Both men are running for one of two open Stewartsville seats on the board.

John W. Imbaratto filed for the N.C. House of Representatives 48 District seat and will be running against Garland E. Pierce, who is seeking an eighth term.

McCook has been a member of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners since 2006.

“I am committed to improved accountability and transparency at every level of government,” said McCook “When I was elected the tax rate was at $1.10, and we have worked diligently to get it to where we are today. I will work to create jobs and investment in our community to improve economic opportunities for every citizen. I am committed to working with others in the community to continue to explore ways to build a rec center in our community and I will continue my effort to reduce the tax rate below $1.”

McCook earned his bachelor’s in business administration from Asbury College.

He is the current chair Scotland County Economic Development Commission. McCook has also been involved with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, Laurinburg Rotary Club member, Laurinburg All-American City, RCC Foundation Board Member, Scotland Memorial Foundation, Scotland County Smart Start, Cape Fear Council BSA Board Member, Laurinburg Jacyees, and NC Realtors Economic Development Committee, Forms Committee, and Legislative Chair 2006.

McCook was awarded the Cape Fear Council Silver Beaver award in 2017.

He is married to Flora Hasty McCook, and the couple have two children together.

Fellow incumbent Carol McCall filed for re-election last week and challengers Terence D. Williams and Jeremy Baker have also filed.

Neither Block or Imbaratto released any information to the newspaper prior to the 5 p.m. deadline.

Those who wish to file can do so at the Board of Elections office weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and have until Wednesday, Feb. 28 at noon.

