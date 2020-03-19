Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

March 20

— The missionaries of New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a plate sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 22

— Haven of Truth Church in Laurel Hill will host Apostle Marlon McAurley from Well of Life Ministries in Fayetteville at 11 a.m. All are invited.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a Black History Memorial Service at 4 p.m.

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will observe Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Furika Shawn Reed, a Laurinburg native who resides in Charlotte and teaches school.

— First Baptist Church Carolina Park’s Women of Valor will host the fifth choir anniversary featuring the Men of Valor with the theme of “Nothing is New Under the Son” at 3 p.m.

— Zion Campbell AME Church will host a Women’s History Month program at 3 p.m. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Brenda Prince of Joseph Temple AME, the Rev. Ravonda John of Higher Dimensions, Minister Elizabeth Anderson of Jones Chapel MBC and Sister Catherine Malloy of Zion Campbell AME. First Lady Catherine Capers will emcee the program.

— Hunter’s Chapel AME Zion Church will host a Black History Program at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Eddie Davis of Community of Grace Church in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Women In White versus Men In Black event at 3:30 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Hurley along with Evangelist Tonia Williams.

March 27

— Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, will hold its annual chicken and pork BBQ plate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9. There will be dine-in, carry out and deliveries available. Money raised will support ministries for youth, community and missions.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host guest speaker Bishop James Gordon from Faith Light House Apostolic Holiness Church in Laurinburg at 7:30 p.m.

March 29

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program with Pastor J.F. Quick of Parson Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lilesville at 4 p.m.

April 9

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word will observe Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion and the drama of the Last Supper, followed by the Journey to the Cross and the Seven Last Words at 7 p.m.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m.

April 10

— First Baptist Church of Carolina Park will host a “Last Seven Sayings of Jesus” program at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of speakers and the male choir from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

April 11

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host an Easter Sunday Service at 6:30 a.m.. followed by a covered dish breakfast (all are asked to bring juice, fruit, casseroles, donuts, muffins, etc.).

April 17

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will host a “Light of a New Decade” program at 7 p.m.

July 12

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will host a “Musician Appreciation Service” at 4 p.m.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.