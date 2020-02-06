Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

***

Feb. 7

— Joseph Temple AME Church, located at 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Collard Sandwich Sale beginning at 11 a.m. In addition, homemade cake slices will be available for purchase.

Feb. 9

— First Baptist Church of Carolina will hold “Pastor’s Aid” program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its “Ladies in Red and White Program” at 3 p.m. Minister Maria Lee from Kingdom Family Enrichment Center, Aberdeen, will bring the message along with choir and congregation. We are asking that the ladies from your church come join us on this exciting occasion.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Secret Sister Women in Red program during the morning service at 10 a.m.

— Saint Matthew Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church’s Missionary Department in Maxton will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wee Miss Valentine program at 3 p.m. All former Wee Miss Valentine participants, young gentlemen and ladies are asked to attend.

Feb. 14

VALENTINE’S DAY

— Laurinburg Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1510 S. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Church BBQ Sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plates will be $9 and will consist of BBQ pork, slaw, baked beans, roll and cake slice. Dine in or drive-thru.

— New Life PH Church, 11003 Academy Road in Laurinburg, will host a Valentine’s Dinner at 6 p.m.

Feb. 16

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host a Black History Celebration at 3:30 p.m.

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating Black History Month at the 11 a.m. service. Attorney Zshakira Carthens-Smith of Deliverance Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ will bring the message. Everyone is welcome.

— Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 19400 Blakely Road in Laurinburg, will host its annual Black History Program beginning at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Sister Denita Campbell; music provided by the Golden Tones of Clio, South Carolina, and The Williams Family/Friends Choir. All are invited.

— Reedy Creek MBC, 11941 Bostic Road in Laurinburg, will hold its Ordination Service at 11 a.m., when James Stubbs will become an ordained deacon.

Feb. 23

— Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its “Deacon and Deaconess Program” at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kenneth Johnson and First Lady Minister Roxanne Johnson of Laurel Hill First Baptist Church will bring the message along with choir and congregation. We are asking that the deacon and deaconess from your church come join us on this exciting occasion.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host an Old-Fashioned Sunday program during the morning service at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited and urged to dress in old-fashioned clothing. A meal will be served after the service.

Feb. 26

— Lutheran Church of the Living Word, 1925 S. Main St in Laurinburg, will hold an Ash Wednesday Communion Service at 7 p.m. All mid-week Lenten Services will be held Wednesdays, March 4 through April 1.

March 13

— Gibson PH Church will hold its annual hickory smoked BBQ and fried chicken plate sale. Cost is $7 per plate or $8 for a combo plate. For deliveries, call 910-217-5952.

*****

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.