Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

***

Jan. 25

— Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 29821 Horseshoe Road in Wagram, will hold its annual “Men’s Day Service” at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Robert Alford of Raeford.

— Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church will host a fashion show at 5 p.m. All ages can model. There is a registration fee of $10. For information, call Evelyn Allen at 910-875-4860.

— New Life PHC Church, 11003 Academy Road in Laurinburg, will host a prayer breakfast at 10 a.m.

Jan. 26

— First Baptist Church of Carolina will hold a “Women on the Move for God” program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Charlotte McMillan of New Hope AME Zion Church. All invited.

— A “Unity Program” will be held at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 4 p.m. Guest preacher will be Michael Malpass of New Hope Baptist Church of Laurinburg. Everyone is invited.

— Household of Faith Church, 19091 Blakely Road in Laurinburg, will hold a Prophet Program titled “Is There a Prophet in the House?” at 3 p.m.

Jan. 31

— Household of Faith Church, 19091 Blakely Road in Laurinburg, will host a turkey wing, hog maw and chitterling, fried chicken and collard sandwich plate sale from 11 a.m. until? Free delivery for five plates or more (call 910-318-5560).

Feb. 1

— True Faith Tabernacle will host “A Taste of Heaven Soup Kitchen” starting at noon at 10343 Legion Road in Laurinburg. The event is free to the community and will include vegetable and chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese and peanut butter sandwiches, juice and water. For information, call 910-670-1107.

Feb. 7

— Joseph Temple AME Church, located at 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Collard Sandwich Sale beginning at 11 a.m. In addition, homemade cake slices will be available for purchase.

Feb. 9

— First Baptist Church of Carolina will hold “Pastor’s Aid” program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Mary Ellis of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome.

*****

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.